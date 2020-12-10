LETTER: What it means to be a leader

Have you ever wanted to be a leader? A leader that could change the world, that could even change lives. Have you ever seen a leader? Well, let's be a leader. Choose the good side and be a leader because of a positive attitude, you get to be a role model, and you can help people. All of these can help you be a leader and help others.

In order to be a leader you should have a positive attitude. In order to be a leader you need to have a positive attitude because you can make friends because one time that is the way I made a friend. It was my first day of school in kindergarten and I walked through the hallway with a positive attitude and the new kid said, “hi.” I said, “hi” back because I was trying to be nice to him. During the class I figured out that his name was Kayden, which is a cool name, I thought. At recess we started talking with each other and asking questions. By the end of the day we were friends. This shows that you should be a leader because it might help you.