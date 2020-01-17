LETTER: What was Trump thinking by not calling Putin about Iran?

President Donald Trump’s obstreperous, obnoxious, boorish behavior and monumental mendacity have ostensibly come home to roost in regard to the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
America’s erstwhile dependable European allies have demurred in backing our clueless commander-in-chief’s pleading for moral support. Of course Trump’s Israeli criminal doppelgänger, "Bibi" Netanyahu, has offered fulsome praise as has the Saudi butcher, Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the architect of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s brutal death and dismemberment.
But those European leaders still maintaining a moral compass, and a functioning brain, those formerly stalwart allies, Britain, Germany and France, have failed to swallow Trump’s cock-and-bull story of America’s having been in imminent danger as the rationale for the assassination.
You have free articles remaining.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rebuked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for Trump’s “illegal military actions.” One might conclude from this dressing down that Trump failed to consult not only with Congress and our allies beforehand but also with his lodestar and leader, Russian Premier Vladimir Putin.
Ignoring Congress and our allies I can understand. That’s the way Trump rolls. But not to clear it with Putin: What could Trump possibly have been thinking of?
Undoubtedly something really important, like his next tee time.
Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells