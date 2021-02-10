LETTER: What wasn’t said about Reedsburg School Board candidate Leo Almeida

My name is Leo Almeida and I’m running for school board. The Feb. 4 newspaper had a great profile on the candidates for school board in Reedsburg. I wanted to add some additional information about myself. I’m a Marine veteran, accountant, father of two kids and I’m ready to take on the challenges of being on the school board. We, as a community, have a lot of ground to make up from the events of this past year. I know that if we work together we can make up that ground lost and get to a better place.
As a numbers guy, I will make sure our tax dollars are used effectively and efficiently. Our current school board finance chair will be departing this year and our current business director, who has served our district for 29 years, will be retiring as well. As an accountant for almost 10 years, I’m confident I can tackle the complicated animal that is “school budgets.”
Please feel free to reach out via my website schoolboardleo.com. I’m happy to answer any questions you may have.
Come out Feb. 16 and cast your vote.
Leo Almeida, Reedsburg