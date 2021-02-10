LETTER: What wasn’t said about Reedsburg School Board candidate Leo Almeida

My name is Leo Almeida and I’m running for school board. The Feb. 4 newspaper had a great profile on the candidates for school board in Reedsburg. I wanted to add some additional information about myself. I’m a Marine veteran, accountant, father of two kids and I’m ready to take on the challenges of being on the school board. We, as a community, have a lot of ground to make up from the events of this past year. I know that if we work together we can make up that ground lost and get to a better place.