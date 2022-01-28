LETTER: ‘Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?’

This catchy lyric, referring to “Bad Boys” in a popular cop’s TV show, is especially relevant in today’s political turmoil. History has shown how autocratic governments prevail by dividing the people—promising to save some from perceived threats by others, fabricating lies, and denouncing media sources—while catering to armed enforcement.

This deception is now front and center in our state and country. Many look the other way, because it hasn’t affected them—yet. But what happens, if they are portrayed as the “Bad Boys?” What will they do then or will it be too late?

Issues over slavery once divided our nation. After many years, the division seemed to slowly diminish—only to be rekindled again by power-hungry politicians.

Today’s autocratic leaders have gone even further to implement their divisional tactics. Now, all “non-whites”—as well as athletes, LGBTQ folks, school boards, healthcare professions, certain voters, election officials, immigrants and even the “homeless” have become targets. Wisconsin legislators have also used teachers, correctional officers, and unions as scapegoats to win elections.

We all know who these pretenders are, claiming to be for people’s “rights, liberty, and freedom” and that only they back the badge.” Consider voting them out, before you become the next bad boy.

Floyd Munro, Randolph