 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: What's up with Frostman?
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: What's up with Frostman?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What exactly was the deal with Scott Frostman's crack about the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team? Is he aware that both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are on the team? These two players decided to fly halfway across the world to Japan to represent their country on a completely different team.

The truth is that basketball is a global game, and the level of skill between nations has changed quite a bit since 1992. I would love to see how Frostman would look playing just one quarter against the French National Basketball Team.

Fear the Deer,

Matthew Lutz, Baraboo 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Free choice to vote

The 2020 election saw record voting from both parties. The GOP is trying to make sure fewer people vote for both parties. Their legislators ar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News