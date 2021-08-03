LETTER: What's up with Frostman?

What exactly was the deal with Scott Frostman's crack about the U.S. Men's Olympic Basketball Team? Is he aware that both Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are on the team? These two players decided to fly halfway across the world to Japan to represent their country on a completely different team.
The truth is that basketball is a global game, and the level of skill between nations has changed quite a bit since 1992. I would love to see how Frostman would look playing just one quarter against the French National Basketball Team.
Fear the Deer,
Matthew Lutz, Baraboo