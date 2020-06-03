LETTER: When America no longer exists blame Democrats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An anonymous writer recently sent me a postcard stating “When America – ‘Our’ country – no longer exists, thank a Democrat and an illegal alien.”

Yes, Democrats once stood by American workers but now they are the official party of illegal immigrants. However, the Republican Party never was a friend to native-born workers having spent most of its history supporting high levels of legal immigration in order to provide its corporate allies with plenty of cheap labor.

Sen. Ron Johnson, for example, could be doing much more to protect American jobs. His NumbersUSA grade can be seen at numbersusa.com/content/my/congress/11082/gradescoresheet.

And back again for a third try to unseat Democrat United States Rep. Mark Pocan in the second district is Rep. Peter Theron who, according to local GOP operatives, won't respond to NumbersUSA’s request to state his position on immigration because he doesn’t want to “ruffle anybody’s feathers.” The Congressional Candidate Survey on Immigration Issues is at numbersusa.com/sites/default/files/public/assets/resources/files/NUSA_2020survey.pdf.