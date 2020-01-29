LETTER: When will republicans stand up to the President

America is drowning in debt, credit card debt, agricultural debt, and educational debt. The budget deficit has grown from 500 billion under President Barack Obama to nearly one trillion dollars under President Trump. The worst of all is the national debt which has climbed to 23 trillion under President Trump even though he boasted that he would eliminate it when he was elected. This is unsustainable, but instead of doing something about it, President Trump spends his time blustering about being the greatest President in history. It looks like he needs to tweet less and work more.