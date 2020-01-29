LETTER: When will republicans stand up to the President

I’m listening to today’s news about our booming economy under President Donald Trump, with low unemployment and record jobs numbers, and however positive that is, let’s also acknowledge the underlying economic problems this President seems uninterested in.
America is drowning in debt, credit card debt, agricultural debt, and educational debt. The budget deficit has grown from 500 billion under President Barack Obama to nearly one trillion dollars under President Trump. The worst of all is the national debt which has climbed to 23 trillion under President Trump even though he boasted that he would eliminate it when he was elected. This is unsustainable, but instead of doing something about it, President Trump spends his time blustering about being the greatest President in history. It looks like he needs to tweet less and work more.
You have free articles remaining.
On top of these money worries, our country has deteriorating infrastructure, reduced education spending, rising numbers without healthcare, threats to Social Security and Medicare, a climate emergency, and the stripping of vital clean water safeguards.
When are my good republican neighbors going to stand up to this showman, a man whose outer flash does little to hide his ignorant and corrupt center? We must do better.
Donald Nelson, Wisconsin Dells