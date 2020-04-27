LETTER: Where are the Republicans putting their heads?

Who thinks this is right? Speaker Robin Vos won't support distance voting but he wears virus face masking, Scott Walker calls the Wisconsin death count wrong because of a meat packing plant flareup. Did actual people die or were they just immigrants? President Donald Trump implies that Lysol could be used as a COVID-19 curative. Early on, Lysol was advertised as a feminine hygiene product, that's before lawmakers made mandatory product testing the norm. Honestly, where are the Republicans putting their heads? Will Scott Fitzgerald next come up with a proposal to remove the state's required measles vaccine? These days in Wisconsin it seems like anything is possible and integrity and human caring had better keep their distance.