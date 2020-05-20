LETTER: Why are liberals allowed to exceed words limit on letters?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I see this paper is allowing liberal lunatics to exceed the 200-word limit the rest of us have to abide by as evidenced by Dave Wester’s letter in May 18 edition.

It’s sad to see someone so terrified by fear, in this case fear of contracting the coronavirus, that they are willing to give their rights and those of all of us to the government. Liberals like Wester won’t tolerate opposing facts or viewpoints, instead blaming God and anyone else who doesn’t agree with them.

Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his constitutional authority and he wouldn’t have stopped had the court not upheld the constitution. Evers doesn’t know the definition of bipartisanship, instead dictating to his political opposition.

For three years Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of the things they actually did, which is now coming to light in Obamagate, but I’m sure they won’t believe emails and recordings either. Democrats vote to allow illegal aliens voting rights yet claim voter suppression because they don’t want to follow the law.

Other letters to the editor quote Bible passages to condemn President Trump but I guess they forgot Jesus’s own words, “let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor