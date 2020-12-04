LETTER: Why are the Baraboo schools closed

We have been told that a sharp and more extensive spread of COVID-19 was coming this winter since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, some large cities have commanded closing schools again. The irony is that the spread among school-aged children is remarkably low so that despite the record levels of spread in the communities, there is incontrovertible evidence that opening has not contributed to meaningful spread.

Based upon recommendations by the Sauk County Health Department the Baraboo School District has gone to virtual learning during the holiday season. On Nov. 20, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield said they do not recommend closing schools during the pandemic.

So why are the Baraboo schools closed? I thought we were supposed to follow the science. Surrounding districts seem to be, as Reedsburg, Portage, and Wisconsin Dells Districts are open.

School board president Kevin Vodak congratulated the board because “other districts did not give their students and parents the opportunity to meet face-to-face.” But now it looks like Baraboo is the outlier.

Vice President Mike Kohlman said the number of cases is “exceedingly small.” He then blamed the community for not showing proper restraint.

Right this wrong.

Fred Williams, Baraboo