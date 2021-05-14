LETTER: Why I volunteered to help keep tobacco out of the hands of local youth

Although youth cigarette smoking rates are down in Wisconsin, other tobacco products like e-cigarettes are taking its place. The 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that more than four out of five youth users use flavored e-cigarettes such as grape, cherry and gummy bear.

Preventing youth tobacco use starts with making sure kids don’t have access to the products in the first place, which is where Wisconsin Wins comes in.

I volunteered with Wisconsin Wins, an initiative to help establishments avoid underage tobacco sales through completing compliance checks and retailer education. I helped complete compliance checks for two years because I wanted to help educate retailers about the importance of checking I.D.’s. Personally, I wanted to help keep tobacco out of the hands of my fellow peers so they don’t become addicted at an early age.

Wisconsin Wins is working within Sauk County to keep underage tobacco sales in the single digits. Most recently, in our 2019 checks, Sauk County had 18% of underage sales.