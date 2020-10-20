LETTER: Why I will vote for Trump

To answer all of those of you who would say, “I can't believe you would vote for Trump.” I'm not just voting for him. I'm voting against socialism. I'm voting for the Second Amendment. I'm voting for the next Supreme Court justice. I'm voting for the eEectoral College and the constitutional republic we live in. I'm voting for the police, and law and order. I'm voting for the military, and the veterans who fought and died for this country. I'm voting for the flag that I love. I'm voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored. I'm voting for secure borders. I'm voting for the right to praise my God without fear. I'm voting for every unborn soul the Democrats want to murder. I'm voting for liberty, freedom and the American dream. I'm voting for good against evil. I'm not just voting for one person, I'm voting for the future of my country.