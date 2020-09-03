 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Why just police reform?
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Why just police reform?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Many Democrats and the radical far left can't get through a day without demanding Police reform. I'd like to know why no one has demanded perpetrator/suspect reform. Wouldn't it make sense to ask the other party involved to also make some changes for the betterment of all? I have come up with a couple “reforms” the perpetrators/suspects should seriously consider. Reform #1: Don't break the law. Reform #2: When approached by or stopped by law enforcement , only one thing should come to mind. Do what the police officer tells you to. Comply with his/her demands. Imagine if these two simple reforms were exercised in the past five years? Imagine the deaths and destruction that could have been avoided?

Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Corn Carnival cancelled

The Randolph Community Corn Carnival Committee should be in the last stages of preparing for the 58th anniversary of our Labor Day celebration…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News