LETTER: Why just police reform?

Many Democrats and the radical far left can't get through a day without demanding Police reform. I'd like to know why no one has demanded perpetrator/suspect reform. Wouldn't it make sense to ask the other party involved to also make some changes for the betterment of all? I have come up with a couple “reforms” the perpetrators/suspects should seriously consider. Reform #1: Don't break the law. Reform #2: When approached by or stopped by law enforcement , only one thing should come to mind. Do what the police officer tells you to. Comply with his/her demands. Imagine if these two simple reforms were exercised in the past five years? Imagine the deaths and destruction that could have been avoided?
Richard Kinderman, Beaver Dam
