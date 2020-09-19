LETTER: Why oust Considine?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why are the Republicans trying to oust our popular and effective Assembly Representative, Dave Considine? Why are Speaker Voss and the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee funding a candidate to run against Considine?

The scary answer is: Veto-proof majority.

If the Republicans succeed in flipping just three seats in the State Assembly, they will succeed in government control. They will be able to do whatever they want and there will be no way to stop them.

Do you want fairly drawn congressional maps that put an end to ridiculous gerrymandering? Too bad. The Republicans will be able to draw them however they want. If Gov. Tony Evers has no power to veto, there is nothing we can do about it.

Do you want a budget that promotes good schools, protects the environment and increases our access to healthcare? Too bad. The Republicans will be able to strip funding from the things we need. If Gov. Evers has no power to veto, there is nothing we can do about it.

Don’t be fooled. This 81st Assembly District race isn’t just about sending Dave Considine back to represent us. This race is about protecting democracy.

Susan Knower, Baraboo