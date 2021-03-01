LETTER: Why pay these people?

What have our state Republican legislators done to deserve a paycheck? They criticize and disrupt/obstruct functioning government, while offering nothing of substance.

Many are only in office because they gerrymandered district maps. They “own” the assembly and senate, however they can’t control statewide elections. So, their only recourse is to put limits on those from the other party.

Republicans immediately stripped the new governor and attorney general of power during the lame-duck session. They stalled confirmation of cabinet nominees. Meetings simply became a gavel-in and gavel-out charade. Even a national pandemic couldn’t bring them together for eight months. While a local hospital needed Federal Emergency Management Agency help, they were putting up unauthorized Christmas trees in the Capitol.

The governor has been applauded by medical groups for saving lives with his mask mandate, while they spent their time in courts to undo this protective measure. When they do meet, masks are snubbed, even though the assembly requires they be present - no Zoom allowed. When a compromise bill looks promising, the GOP throws in deal-breakers.