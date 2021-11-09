LETTER: Why so much hate with your man in charge

Robert Reid’s letter to the editor on Oct. 28 is yet another example of hatred and contempt the liberal left has for anyone with opposing views.

It doesn’t matter who’s in power, people like Reid, Pat Nash and all the liberal writers to the editor from Baraboo, Sauk City, Rio continue to malign anyone opposing their liberal views with their boorish diatribe of insults. It’s no wonder our public education system is in such a dismal state with current and former educators like these who only care about their pocket book as student academic levels fall and suicides rise.

Your man is in the White House, but you don’t brag about his accomplishments like more COVID-19 deaths under him than Trump, open borders bringing drugs, human trafficking and millions of Illegals into America, Afghanistan’s failure killing 13 American soldiers and abandoning hundreds, highest gas prices in 8 years and runaway inflation. Instead you continue to display your hatred for fellow Americans. You complain about the wealthy when the richest of the rich are the liberals like Zuckerberg who spent $4 million to buy the election including in multiple cities here in Wisconsin. Remember, the border’s open if you don’t like it here.

Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor