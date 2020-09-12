 Skip to main content
LETTER: Why there's hatred for Donald Trump
LETTER

1. He had the audacity to run for President, and win!

2. To add insult to injury, he proved to be more effective than any predecessor in getting things done, keeping all his promises. This really increased the hatred as it highlighted the empty promises of professional politicians.

3. The methods of the Democratic Party, ruled in the House by Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler, and in the senate by Chuck Schumer, are now on full display. They oppose anything Trump proposes whether or not they thought it a good idea when they were in power. They slander Donald Trump continuously with any lie they think people might believe, in order to assassinate his character. Through silence they approved the breaking, looting, burning, beatings and murder taking place in cities ruled by Democrats who pretended they were peaceful demonstrations. Finally acknowledging the truth they blame Trump though he has repeatedly offered help to stop it. They have always refused help in order to keep it going for political gain. Hatred is their modus operandi and power is their lust. Voting for them is not voting for America.

Matthew Lanser, Beaver Dam 

