LETTER: Wife of alderman: Mayor tried to bully him

Wife: Mayor tried to bully alderman

My name is Linda Yuds and my husband is Jack Yuds.

He was sworn in as an alderman on April 16, 2019, and not even 24 hours later, on April 17 in the afternoon, Mayor Becky Glewen called him. I was sitting two feet from him and heard the call.

Glewen did not like the way he voted on two votes for chairmanship. She also told him that he hangs out with the wrong people. This includes another council member he was talking to. Who are you to tell him who he can talk to?

Glewen might be able to control the majority of the council, but my husband will vote and represent Ward 7 by what’s best for the taxpayers of Beaver Dam.

At the debate on Feb. 5, Glewen said, “I don’t remember the conversation like that.” You can deny the phone call, but it did happen. Glewen also commented that he is a big boy and can take and make his own decisions. This is typical of the mayor to talk around it.

Glewen’s signs say “proven leader,” but she has been shown to be a bully.

Linda Yuds, Beaver Dam