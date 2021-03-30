 Skip to main content
LETTER: Winker has better answers
LETTER: Winker has better answers

Someone who supports returning federal money – your federal dollars - to Wisconsin so more Wisconsin families can afford good health care. John Jagler opposes this.

Someone who will protect the groundwater that our private wells depend on. Jagler voted to weaken groundwater standards.

Someone who will help communities, schools and families get the lead out of drinking water? Lead contamination impairs the physical and mental development of our children. Jagler voted for $3 billion to support the Foxconn fiasco but nothing to help replace lead pipes.

Someone who wants a fair and open process for Legislative district maps. Jagler won’t sign the Fair Maps Pledge.

We pay for salaries and offices and expect our elected representatives show up and work together to resolve real issues that make our communities and our families stronger and safer. Jagler has been part of an inactive State Assembly session that took no meaningful action on critical issues. Meanwhile people got sick and small businesses struggled because of this pandemic. He doesn’t deserve a promotion to state Senate.

We want someone to work for our families and our communities. Let’s elect Melissa Winker to represent Senate District 13.

Lisa Conley, Oconomowoc 

