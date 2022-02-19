LETTER: Winter Fun Day a success

On Feb. 12 Dodge County Conservation Kids and Mentors Outdoors had its first Winter Fun Day at Crystal Lake Beach in Beaver Dam. I thank all the boys, girls, parents and grandparents who came out and made the day fun despite the cold weather and little snow. Fun was had by all and KAMO cannot wait for our next event. A special thank you to the Beaver Dam Community Foundation, Kwik Trip and Bayside Supper Club for your support and to all the board members who made this day work. Thank you for making Dodge County Conservation KAMO a Chapter for Kids to enjoy for years to come. Find us at Kamokids.org, Dodge County Conservation KAMO on Facebook.