LETTER: "Wisconsin Bookworms" program cancels face to face readings

To the Reedsburg area residents. Sauk County Home and Community Education “Wisconsin Bookworms” program have been buying a set of eight new books for the Reedsburg Head Start children, for the past 20 years who don’t have their own books. HCE started reading this past October-February. HCE cannot finish reading face to face to the children this school year because of the virus, which makes HCE very sad that we can’t go to see and read to the children. We read the book and do an activity then give them to the children along with an activity sheet for the children and families to interact together.