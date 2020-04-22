LETTER: "Wisconsin Bookworms" program cancels face to face readings

To the Reedsburg area residents. Sauk County Home and Community Education “Wisconsin Bookworms” program have been buying a set of eight new books for the Reedsburg Head Start children, for the past 20 years who don’t have their own books. HCE started reading this past October-February. HCE cannot finish reading face to face to the children this school year because of the virus, which makes HCE very sad that we can’t go to see and read to the children. We read the book and do an activity then give them to the children along with an activity sheet for the children and families to interact together.
HCE wants to Thank RAUF, American Legion, Shopko and individuals for their donations. Thanks to everyone that volunteers and believes in the Wisconsin Bookworms program to help the young children receive books of their own. We want the children to learn to read and to “Learn the Love of Reading.”
Lerna Mae Wiese, Loganville
