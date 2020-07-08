LETTER: Wisconsin celebrates 10 years of smoke-free public places

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 5, was the 10th anniversary of Wisconsin’s Smoke-Free Air Law.

A generation of young people is growing up with this new smoke-free social norm, which, alongside increased cigarette taxes, has made a difference. According to data from Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in 2008, before the Smoke-Free Air law passed, 20.7% of high school youth smoked cigarettes. By 2018, eight years after the law went into effect, the rate decreased to 4.7%.

As great as Wisconsin’s Smoke-Free Law is, it’s not perfect. E-cigarettes were not an issue then and weren’t included in the state’s Smoke-Free law. Over the past few years, many Wisconsin communities, including Mauston and Reedsburg, have passed ordinances prohibiting the use of e-cigarettes in public places. Today, about 36% of the state’s population are protected from secondhand aerosol.

Secondhand aerosol from e-cigarettes contains nicotine, ultrafine particles and low levels of cancer causing toxins. Everyone has the right to breathe clean air, including air free from e-cigarette aerosol.

It is also encouraging to see several Wisconsin casinos reopening smoke-free amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including Ho-Chunk Gaming Baraboo.