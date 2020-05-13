LETTER: Wisconsin Dells area isn't following CDC orders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Having lived in the Dells area forever, I have a special love for this town and its people. And since I’m not a kid anymore and can share advice freely, I want to express one of my concerns about this awful pandemic.

I have noticed that many Dells area employers and employees, as well as customers, are not following the mask-wearing guidelines from the CDC. If citizens wear appropriate masks during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, we can protect our beloved community.

All of us business owners, employees, and shoppers have a responsibility to wear masks to protect others. Until this pandemic is over, it is an inconvenience we must endure. Surely a simple inconvenience is a small price to pay for protecting the health of our friends and neighbors.

Please wear a mask. Even if you feel silly. Even if you aren’t sick. Even if you are “just running in” for a gallon of milk. Remember, we are all in this together.

Anita Nelson, Wisconsin Dells