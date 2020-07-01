LETTER: Wisconsin Dells Events is deteriorating

Those of us who grew up in the Wisconsin Dells area have seen many changes in the last few years, some good and some bad but we didn't think we would see the deterioration of our local newspaper. The Events has become a smaller version of the Wisconsin State Journal and may have a column or two about the Dells. The folks in the Dells have always been interested in what's going on at the city council meetings but try to read about the proceedings without a magnifying glass. Is the Events saving paper?
The one bright spot in the Events is Brian Landers. If it wasn't for his column I'm wondering if the paper would be worth getting.
I know all about the Ghosts of Christmas but now we have the Ghosts of the Dells Events.
Bernard Bennett Sr., Wisconsin Dells
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!