LETTER: Wisconsin Dells shoppers aren't wearing masks correctly

The other day I took a couple of visitor friends to the stores on Broadway for what else, but to find Wisconsin Dells souvenirs. Kitsch as I call them. You know, T-shirts and keys chains, etc. We only needed to visit two stores before they found what they wanted.

The Wisconsin rule says we are supposed to wear masks when inside buildings. I was surprised to see that shoppers were wearing them. The worker who was pressing decals on shirts and his co-worker who walked through the aisles while we stood waiting and didn’t help us, were not wearing masks. More idiotic was the way people were wearing their masks, however! Most parents and their kids too wore the mask so that their noses were totally exposed. Some wore them so it was only covering their chins. One lady took the opportunity to suck down bottled water since it was only covering her chin any way. I almost gave $5 to two of the littlest kids who wore their masks correctly since they were the only ones in the store, along with us, that had their mouths and noses covered.