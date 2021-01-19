LETTER: Wisconsin GOP fought Evers at every turn

A response to Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, in the Jan. 15 Baraboo News Republic, “Wisconsin Needs to Know the Plan,” is necessary. Born, and other members of the state GOP, is asking for Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services to step up to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Seriously?

The GOP in this state sidelined every attempt Evers and the Department of Health Services made to address the COVID-19 pandemic head on by fighting every mask mandate with a show of not wearing masks and downplaying the necessity to restrict indoor gatherings. The GOP turned the pandemic into a political divide and enabled President Donald Trump in his lackadaisical response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through their unconscionable partisanship, they are complicit in the deaths of more than 5,700 Wisconsin citizens, and now they feign outrage over the challenges Evers faces in rolling out the vaccine for the people of Wisconsin? Their sanctimony would be laughable if the results weren’t so deadly. It’s time the people of Wisconsin see through the antics of the Wisconsin GOP and call them on their quest for money and power above the health and welfare of its citizens.