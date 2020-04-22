LETTER: Wisconsin Republican leaders promote ignorance
LETTER

LETTER: Wisconsin Republican leaders promote ignorance

In these perilous times of Covid-19, Gov. Tony Evers continues to act in support of safe voter participation and sensible public health policy. Wisconsin Republican leaders in the legislature, by contrast, promote ignorance, disunity, illness and death through their efforts to restrict voter participation and to contravene unpleasant but necessary "Safe at Home" orders. Hopefully, voters will remember these shameful and treacherous actions by Republican leaders in November.

Andrew Deppe, Wonewoc

