LETTER: Wisconsin Republicans tried to commit fraud

Wisconsin is one of five states that have the dirtiest and most dishonest Republicans in the nation according to the Washington Post (Reinhard et.al), Jan. 20. On Dec. 14, 2020, Republican electors convened in all five states and sent fake certificates to Washington, blatantly lying that Donald Trump was the victor, when in fact Joe Biden had actually won. That is an example of the exceedingly low levels on honesty, ethics, and morality of Wisconsin’s Republicans. When it comes to politicians, Wisconsin Republicans are clearly scraping the bottom of the barrel.