LETTER: Wisconsin supreme court just killed 80K Americans

As soon as the ruling was handed down doors flew open and back to business without regard to more than 80,000 American lives lost. It is important to regain normalcy and businesses to open in safety. For Wisconsinites to be used as American Guinea pigs yet again to suffer another spike in COVID-19, after the same court forced our primary and uptick in cases, is loathsome and wrong. No matter who you voted for on the court you should be outraged that these people who hide and work out of their mansions are ordering us out to die willy-nilly. Vote in every election because your life is literally on the line and send your funeral bills to our Supreme Court justices.