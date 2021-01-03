LETTER: Wisconsin's 'impartial' justices

On Dec. 14, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump’s challenge to Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. Undeterred, Trump has considered suspending the constitution by declaring martial law, which would make him dictator. That’s what tyrants do.

Trump challenged the election on the basis of absentee voting. Wisconsin has 72 counties. Trump only challenged absentee voting in two that have significant minority populations. Trump had no problem with absentee voting in the overwhelmingly white counties where he won.

Trump’s challenge was so obviously racist that the court’s decision should have been unanimous, but three justices whose politics are to the right of Attila the Hun, Patience Roggensack, Annette Zeigler and Rebecca Bradley--not to be confused with liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, produced a narrow 4/3 decision. If Justice Brian Hagedorn had not broken with his fellow conservatives, Wisconsin would have been embarrassed yet again by the systemic racism that has permeated our right-wing state government.

Roggensack, Zeigler and Rebecca Bradley all campaigned on strict adherence to the law, but once elected their adherence switched to extreme right-wing politics. That is not the mark of impartial justices. It is the mark of political hacks. Remember that at election time.

Dave Wester, Baraboo