LETTER: Withdrawing from SPSD school board race

I am writing to notify the public that I am withdrawing from the Sauk Prairie School District School Board race. I realized it is not the right time to pursue this while also growing my small business. Meanwhile, I want to encourage other women to run in future school board races. We need you. In the SPSD, women represent more than 75% of the teachers and staff, about 50% of our community, and only one of our seven school board members. This pattern is similar for the Baraboo, Reedsburg, and Wisconsin Dells districts. The men on our boards are wonderful, caring people, but they will never fully understand what it is like to be a mother and woman. We need more women’s voices guiding our public schools.