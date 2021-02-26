LETTER: Wolf hunt was rushed

This week’s wolf hunt happened without public input, without science and with very little legally required consult with the tribes. Many don’t agree with it, few will speak out. The DNR and hunters would like you to believe "they pay for the right to hunt so it’s their right to do what they want.” That is not true. Know the facts and understand that you have every right and responsibility to have equal representation in resource management. If we are going to have ethical and science based wildlife management we need to stop being silent. This forced wolf hunt is a prime example of how our silence has allowed the atrocities that are happening on our public lands this week. If we are silent we are complicit.