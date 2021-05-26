LETTER: Women are valedictorians, men are innovators

In recent years, women have outnumbered men four-to-one on the valedictorian podium. But how-is-it, the gender ratio is reversed when we examine who produces technological innovation and makes the most-significant socioeconomic discoveries?

Evidently, the gender gap in scientific and cultural innovations point-towards a fairly minor role of valedictorian status in determining one's overall success-in-life: Men continue their intellectual dominance in the broader scientific and cultural milieu, despite the seeming feminine domination of the valedictorian ranks.

Hereby, I theorize why valedictorians and innovators diverge along gender lines: Women are more-likely-to follow the rules.

Valedictorian status proves only that one slavishly obeys the rules -- nothing more, nothing less. Conversely, those who achieve great things -- such-as popularizing new paradigms -- necessarily diverge from the status quo; lest, their accomplishments be constrained to what's already been said and done.

Such innovation is not always looked-upon kindly; especially, not in rule-bound institutions such as high schools. And when we consider women hold most high school staff positions, its no surprise they would favor their fellow females when nominating valedictorians.