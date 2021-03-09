LETTER: Work hard to save our democracy

Now that Democrats have some control of the legislature, they need to enact voting rights before Republicans get the upper hand. They already have introduced more than 250 bills in 43 states. Among them are bills that limit absentee balloting, require an attached ID and signatures of witnesses. In the aim to have fewer black voters, Sunday balloting would be denied. States would be permitted to determine voting sites and times to make it difficult for colored communities. Drawing unfair district lines is another strategy. Our Supreme Court has been packed with Republicans who will favor their party, so we must work hard to save our democracy.