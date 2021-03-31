 Skip to main content
LETTER: Write-in Pridemore on ballot
LETTER

LETTER: Write-in Pridemore on ballot

As a life-long resident of western Waukesha County and a career accountant, I can say that Republican Senate candidate, Don Pridemore is the only true Republican in the race. He’s educated and a veteran of both the military and the Wisconsin Legislature.

His views are staunchly conservative in both fiscal and social matters and remained so for decades. The other Republican in the race got in purely due to a normal lack of attention paid to a special election primary and has no business representing the Republican Party in our State Senate.

Please, write-in Pridemore on the April 6 ballot for State Senate in the 13th District if you want true conservative values to be represented in Madison. We need his experienced and consistent voice in this all-important re-districting year.

Aaron Matteson, Lisbon 

