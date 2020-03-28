LETTER: 'Yes' vote could change future of Columbus schools

I am writing in support of voting "Yes" on our Columbus School District referendum question currently on local ballots. It seems like the world has changed so much recently this might have slipped to the back burner of our minds. I want to remind everyone just how important Columbus schools are to our community, especially in times of uncertainty. For parents, educators, caregivers and more than 1,300 children in our community, the recent closures have underscored how much we depend on having a safe, structured and nurturing place for them each day while we work. Our schools are more than a set of buildings where we educate our kids to face the serious challenges of the world while they reach for their opportunities and potential. The school district is an important local employer, a community space for group activities and an access point for all kinds of services that local families depend on. While keeping the cost increase relatively low for taxpayers with this referendum, we would responsibly address our needs and provide a pathway forward. Running out of space for our youngest kids and ADA accessibility are just two of the very real problems we have to solve. An open-ended land purchase is included for flexibility in the future. Please visit our school district website to check the details for yourself. A "Yes" vote will positively impact many people for years to come!