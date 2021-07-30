LETTER: You should follow redistricting closely

Under Wisconsin state statutes, county governments must re-draw district lines using the 2020 Census data. To do this, each county appoints a redistricting committee. In Columbia County, that committee consists of five county board members; committee chair is James Foley, the county clerk and the director of the Columbia County Land Information Office.

The Wisconsin Counties Association states in its guidelines that redistricting committees “can include county board members, representatives of affected communities, and citizens.” The association suggests that, since municipalities are integral in the development of the redistricting plan, it would be beneficial to have one or more representatives from municipalities on the committee. In Columbia County, there are no representatives from municipalities on the committee.

The work of the redistricting committee will influence whether Wisconsin continues to be one of the most gerrymandered states in the country or whether we create fair, non-partisan district maps that allow each person’s vote to count. The documents the committee drafts must be made public and there will be public hearings; you can find their meeting schedule at co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty. I encourage you to follow the work of this committee and hold them accountable for creating fair district maps.

Patti Herman, Columbia County Fair Maps team, Lodi