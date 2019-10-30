Corner Pocket Sports Bar & Grille and staff would like to say thank you to all of the wonderful families, volunteers and especially the young adults associated with the Portage Touchdown Club.
The Portage Touchdown Club held its year-end celebration at the Corner Pocket on Sunday, Oct. 27 and it was a pleasure for our staff and everyone involved to see these young people and how they handled themselves in public. Their parents should be proud of each of them.
We would also like to give some special thanks to Amanda Steinle and Cara Druckrey who were very instrumental in organizing this event. We know that there were many other parents, volunteers and unnamed people that were involved in this event. We want to thank all that were involved.
Our community has a very good reason to be optimistic in this group of young people and how they will become productive members of our community and society in general.
Mark, Liz, Kelly Bellmore, Corner Pocket Sports Bar & Grille, Portage
