Dave Zweifel is aware of the Gini coefficient. The higher the number, the greater the income inequality. He is aware that the four areas with the highest Gini scores are New York state, Connecticut, California, and the District of Columbia. They all opposed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2018 because the act raised the federal taxes on the highest income earners in their respective areas.
All these areas are controlled by Democrats.
Paul Slavik, Portage
