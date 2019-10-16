Zweifel is aware of income inequality
Dave Zweifel is aware of the Gini coefficient. The higher the number, the greater the income inequality. He is aware that the four areas with the highest Gini scores are New York state, Connecticut, California, and the District of Columbia. They all opposed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2018 because the act raised the federal taxes on the highest income earners in their respective areas.
All these areas are controlled by Democrats.
Paul Slavik, Portage
Trump sold out our military and hearts
I never thought Donald Trump could sink so low. He pulled our support for the Kurds when he knew that the Turks were planning to attack them. He “threw them under the bus” and he explains that the U.S. has to “quit fighting other people’s wars.”
A few days later Trump says we are sending troops to Saudi Arabia and guess what? “The Saudi’s are going to pay for it.” He then brags “when is the last time you heard that.”
I didn’t know our army was for rent. Why not have our army stand under a street lamp in the “shady side of town” and say “pay the right price and I’m yours.” How much money are the Saudis going to pay when one of our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons or daughters gets killed or crippled? I never thought Trump would turn into a pimp.
Tom Kowalske, Baraboo
