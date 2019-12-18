Library shouldn’t drop ‘Baraboo’ from its new name
I am a frequent and enthusiastic patron of the Baraboo Public Library. I was disappointed to learn the library is going to drop “Baraboo” from its new name, the Carnegie Shadde Memorial Public Library. The new name was a condition for a large donation to the library by Juanita Schadde. A big donation is great, but eliminating “Baraboo” from one of our town’s best institutions is wrong.
It’s bad enough that University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County now has “Platteville” added to the beginning of its name, but elimination of “Baraboo” altogether from the library’s name robs it of a sense of geographic place.
The president of the Library Board of Trustees informed me that keeping “Baraboo” would make the library’s name too long. I disagree. Citizens of Baraboo also need recognition for their library tax dollars — $925,000 in 2019 alone. Baraboo has gotten some bad public relations of late and could use some positives associated with its name.
Egle Krosniunas, Baraboo
Frostman opinion partially right but united we stand
Finally, I can get behind a Scott Frostman opinion (Dec. 12, Baraboo News Republic). His take on the current kerfuffle regarding the Baraboo School District is nearly, sort of, almost right.
Act 10 is not the sole reason for all problems in schools. However, it was a first shot fired in what I call the great selling of politicians to the proletariat. Gov. Scott Walker did it. President Donald Trump does it. In order to get elected today, they pick some group; someone not “us.” They make up half-truths and point to them as the reason things haven’t turned out. Voila. A ready-made political foe.
The issue with schools is a systemic problem with modern American society. We no longer trust our professionals, and doubt our institutions. Years of being sold by politicians that schools produce no-accounts, and at fault are the very teachers that we once revered; it’s easy to see how we got here.
How can one fix a lack of respect? Perhaps we can start with understanding that public workers are not the enemy, nor is the press, nor immigrants, nor others we politically disagree with. Start by telling ourselves that united we stand, divided we fall.
Dale Glaudell, Baraboo