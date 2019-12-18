Library shouldn’t drop ‘Baraboo’ from its new name

I am a frequent and enthusiastic patron of the Baraboo Public Library. I was disappointed to learn the library is going to drop “Baraboo” from its new name, the Carnegie Shadde Memorial Public Library. The new name was a condition for a large donation to the library by Juanita Schadde. A big donation is great, but eliminating “Baraboo” from one of our town’s best institutions is wrong.

It’s bad enough that University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County now has “Platteville” added to the beginning of its name, but elimination of “Baraboo” altogether from the library’s name robs it of a sense of geographic place.

The president of the Library Board of Trustees informed me that keeping “Baraboo” would make the library’s name too long. I disagree. Citizens of Baraboo also need recognition for their library tax dollars — $925,000 in 2019 alone. Baraboo has gotten some bad public relations of late and could use some positives associated with its name.

Egle Krosniunas, Baraboo

