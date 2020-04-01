LETTERS: Heiman will work hard to improve Columbus schools

Dear editor,

I wanted to take this time to tell you why I will be voting for Travis Heiman for Columbus School Board. Travis is a graduate of the Columbus school system, he has lived in Columbus most of his life, and is currently a homeowner in Columbus as well. He is a volunteer youth basketball coach in Columbus and he has been teaching physical education for seven years and currently teaches in the Beaver Dam Unified School District. He is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Education.

The following are the reasons why Travis will be a great addition to the school board:

1. Travis will work to improve academic achievement for all students.

2. Travis will be open-minded and focus on a broad range of school district concerns and focus beyond a single issue or concern.

3. Travis understands the role of the school board's management and he will work to set policy and direction, not to run the district by himself.

4. Travis will be able to work effectively with the rest of the board to get things done. He will respect different views, listen and act with fairness and consistency.

5. Travis’s educational background will help represent the diversity of the Columbus School Board.