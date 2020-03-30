LETTERS: John Pearson ideal choice for Columbus School Board

I first met John Pearson when he participated in the school district’s long-term visioning discussion, Launching a New Legacy. John was eager to be part of this initial community conversation and has continued to participate and follow along with the various steps of the project’s development through the last three years.

I also had a chance to get to know John when he was a long-term sub for one of my children. I was impressed with his honesty, confidence, enthusiasm, and candor during parent-teacher conferences. Because Columbus needed a sub on short notice, he retired from retirement and took on the adventure of teaching a subject area that he had little experience in. He built a rapport with the kids, was respectful and complimentary of our staff and district, and demonstrated a sincere passion for education. Above all, I was impressed with his expertise in discussing data in a realistic and practical way that was meaningful regarding my child.