Nash, Democrats lie about Obama and national debt
It’s finally happened, Pat Nash has lost her mind with the rest of the Democrats. Her Jan. 24 column spews lies as bad as those at the impeachment trial. Why isn’t she or any Democrat held responsible for their lies? She states the debt and deficit fell during Barack Obama’s tenure.
In fact, the national debt was $10.626 trillion when he took office on Jan. 20, 2009, and increased to $19.947 trillion when he left office on Jan. 20, 2017, adding more debt than any other president in history.
The average income of typical American families has risen $5,000 during the three years of the Donald Trump presidency compared to $1,200 under George W. Bush and only $800 increase under Obama. Add approximately $1,200 in tax savings for typical families under Trump’s tax cuts. Lowest unemployment in history for African-Americans and Hispanics. More than seven million new jobs including 500,000 manufacturing, the ones Obama said were gone forever, since Trump took office. Renegotiated trade deals to benefit farmers and manufacturers alike.
Democrats support Iran instead of our president when a known terrorist is killed. Regretfully, they’ve become a pathetic, lying, treasonous political party that has no morals or conscience.
Gary Schoppenhorst,
Endeavor
McCarthy heading into no-win deal as Cowboys coach
One of the two worst jobs in professional sports is manager of the New York Yankees because of the high expectations and the intense media coverage.
The other one is head coach of the Dallas Cowboys because of Jerry Jones.
There is a hole in the roof of Cowboys Stadium to allow for the excess overflow of Jones’ ego. In his own mind he is God, has his own blessed Trinity: owner, president and general manager.
Like when President John Kennedy was shot, I remember where I was, a barbecue restaurant in Dutch Sint Maarten.
I lost my appetite when the news flashed across the television set that Tom Landry had been “assassinated.” From that moment on the Cowboys were no longer “America’s Team.”
I don’t ever dare go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. For surely I would be arrested for spitting on Jerry Jones’ bust and doing other inappropriate acts to it. With his entrance it should now be called “the Hall of Shame.”
Good luck, Mike McCarthy, you’re going to need it, what with Jones and his gang of thugs and prima donnas. You deserve better, like maybe Cleveland?
Michael McGreevy,
North Freedom