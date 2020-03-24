Anonymous person that returned lost wallet a credit
I just wanted to send this out to thank the woman who found my lost wallet and anonymously returned it to the Baraboo police station. The police then returned it to me, wet but intact. I could not be more grateful to both you and the Baraboo police. That integrity and honesty is an example for all of us. I would love to know where you found it.
It means the world to me that there are people out there who are willing to look out for others. My deepest thanks, and I only regret not being able to say that to you in person. You are a credit to your community and I surely hope for our benefit that you live here in Baraboo.
Timothy May, Baraboo
Supervisor: Don’t re-elect those who supported budget
The 2020 [Sauk County] budget is $9,000 short of “tax to the max,” saving the average taxpayer of Sauk County only 25 cents on their tax bills. The Finance Committee didn’t raid reserve fund balance, they violated it. They used 100% of projected sales tax dollars to make their budget work. With the coronavirus pandemic they have zero chance of hitting that mark. Their irresponsible budgeting will leave Sauk County with a major budget shortfall.
When the 2020 budget debate began, the board approved multiple amendments to be considered in a bundle vs. separately. Finance Committee Chairman John Dietz walked out of the meeting rather than defend this budget.
None of the supervisors involved deserve to be re-elected. Tom Kriegl, Kristin White Eagle, Kevin Lins and John Dietz should not be rewarded for such failed stewardship.
We need strong leaders who will be stewards of your tax dollars. To make that happen, vote for Terry Spencer, Bob Newport, Rebecca Klitzke, Delmar Scanlon, Tommy Byschinski, Mike Flint, Joe Pranter, Kevin Schell, Thomas Dorner, Tim Stieve, Don Stevens, Dennis Polivka, Brian Peper, Carl Gruber, Mark “Smooth” Detter, and Joel Chrisler.
Only your voice can deliver a mandate for better leadership and responsibility.
John Deitrich, Sauk County Board supervisor, District 8, Reedsburg
Leftist writers: Try putting others first for a change
It was almost unbelievable reading two letters to the editor, one on March 18 by Dave Wester and another on March 19 by Dan Heimann, both of Baraboo.
Wester’s previous leftist diatribes against anyone not off the deep left end shows his colors to normal people. His latest letter comparing Donald Trump supporters, Republicans, Christians or anyone opposing his views to fascists is typical of the left’s tactics of calling names and laying blame for their own shortcomings. He called it “God’s coronavirus,” truly pathetic even for the worst of liberals.
Heimann’s letter states teachers should continue to get paid during the virus shutdown and not have to use “their leave,” and “Our taxes were figured with them being there so it’s not going to change anything.” Letters like this only give credence to the idea that teachers can never get enough. Do you really think anyone laid off asked to be? I’ll bet most don’t have a paid leave option at taxpayer expense. Here’s a novel idea, until this passes let’s give taxpayer dollars back to people laid off without paid leave, who paid those taxes in the first place. Try putting others first.
Gary Schoppenhorst, Endeavor
