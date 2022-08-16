Libraries counter misinformation -- Nancy Long

Libraries counter misinformation

Thanks for Pat Nash’s excellent column, “Look for answers from reliable sources,” about the role of disinformation in the numerous “contentious topics” facing our society.

I heartily endorse her suggestion of expanding the online information resources that we use to learn about current events and checking their credibility.

I would like to make one additional suggestion — visit your local public library.

In Columbia County, we are fortunate to have 10 public libraries.

Professional librarians are trained to provide guidance to patrons on ways to identify, locate, and access credible, well-researched and vetted resources in both electronic and hard copy formats. If you desire to learn more about an issue, libraries are a good place to start.

Nancy Long, Lodi