It often takes the effort and dedication of many volunteers to make community organizations vibrant, successful entities and it is with great pleasure that I recognize the Friends of the Ruth Culver Community Library during National Friends of Libraries Week, which is Oct. 20-26. Over the years, the Friends have proven to be an integral part of the library. From book sales to trivia tournaments and golf outings, the Friends are tireless in their efforts to support the Ruth Culver Community Library. They raise funds for us on an annual basis that allow us to enhance new and existing services and furnishings and simply put, we would not be able to accomplish all that we do without the help of the Friends. They have been instrumental during multiple library building projects and maintain our beautiful gardens in the back of our building. This core group of dedicated volunteers is irreplaceable and I’m so thankful that we have the Friends we do. On behalf of the library staff, I extend my deepest gratitude to each of our members and celebrate their hard work.
Lauren White, Prairie du Sac
