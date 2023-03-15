If your wife, good friend or co-worker lies to you, how does it make you feel? It hurts -- a lot, because you trust these people and relationships.

Do you watch Fox News? Fox News is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems. Fox hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham all communicated internally that the 2020 election was not fraudulent, and that Donald Trump lied about fraud. On air, however, they supported Trump's lies about a stolen election. In a text message referencing Trump, Carlson stated, "I hate him passionately."

Speaking of Carlson, he received 40,000 hours of video from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the Jan. 6 insurrection. The video was then edited to show calm moments from that day for his TV program.

This is a lie of omission that conflicts with many Republican lawmakers and Capitol Police officers who were there. This is the type of lying and propaganda we see in Russia, Iran and China, not the U.S. Until now.

Even Rupert Murdoch, the chairman and owner of Fox News, has admitted under oath that his station has misrepresented the facts on the 2020 election coverage. Why? For money and ratings. All of this makes me feel lied to.

If you're a Fox News viewer, you've probably trusted them kind of like a spouse, close friend or co-worker. How do you feel about them now?

Geoff Clouthier, Fox Lake

