Hives, wheezing, vomiting, anaphylaxis, death. These are possible symptoms when someone has an allergic reaction. Food allergies are a real problem, and people of the Sauk Prairie community need to be better educated about them.
Growing up with food allergies, I learned many people do not take them seriously. At a young age, I had to become proactive and aware of my surroundings because the people around me didn’t understand the seriousness. Living with food allergies is tough. People make jokes and assume it is about getting attention, but in reality, I’m keeping myself safe. Teaching school staff, food service workers, and community members about them would allow for those living with food allergies to feel safer in Sauk Prairie.
FARE, or Food Allergy Research and Education, helps promote safe and healthy living for people with food allergies. They found one in 13 children has food allergies, which is about two per classroom. Young kids with food allergies would benefit from an educated community, reducing the risk of an allergic reaction as everyone would know how to properly handle the situation.
Vanina Russo, Prairie du Sac
