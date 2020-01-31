Longtime educator makes bid for Columbus School Board
Dear editor,

My name is John Pearson, and I’m a candidate for the Columbus School Board. I have been an educator for 45-plus years, the last two actively involved in the Columbus School District. Most recently, I was involved in the Facilities Committee and wholeheartedly support the upcoming building referendum. I’ve been a resident of Columbus for 10 years and have been an active member of this community. Our school district faces many challenges, but I believe we can continue to build on the many positive aspects that are in place. I look forward to meeting many of you in the weeks to come.

John Pearson

Columbus

